Chili Cook Off For CHUM Food Shelf

DULUTH, Minn.– The chili was flowing in west Duluth tonight. The 10th Annual Chili Cook Off at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

There were 12 different tasty versions of chili for people try and then vote for their favorite. Proceeds benefit the CHUM Food Shelf. Organizers say the cook off is a great way for people to come together to support people in the community.

“We are lucky to be able to provide this space and time to get to know their neighbors and help serve their neighbor’s as well,” said Pastor Liz Davis.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is also hosting unity events every Wednesday until Easter. They start at 6 p.m. and include a free meal before each event.