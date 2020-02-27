CSS Men’s Basketball Use Upset Win to Clinch Spot in UMAC Finals

The Saints move on to face Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC championship game on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – In case you missed it Wednesday night, the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team went down to St. Paul and eliminated top seed Northwestern from the UMAC playoffs.

Jack Silgen finished with a career-high 27 points and now for the fourth time in the past five seasons, the Saints will be playing in the UMAC title game.

“It was crazy. Everybody got excited. We were screaming and dancing. It’s just a great atmosphere to be a part of,” said junior forward Jarod Wilken.

“We’ve had great response when Crown was up nine and Northwestern tied it last night and you start to go ‘oh boy’. But let’s have a response. What is our response going to be? Have a bounce back. Have a push back. Have a fight. And that’s what I’m most proud of is we’ve been able to do that in these last few games,” head coach Dave Staniger said.

