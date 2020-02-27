First Ship Contest Kicks off Shipping Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The First Ship contest is back and ready to help usher in the 2020 shipping season.

Visit Duluth has once again partnered with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority for the annual First Ship Contest where people can submit their guess of the exact date and time they think the first “saltie” of the season will pass under the Aerial Lift Bridge.

The Grand Prize winner will win a Duluth getaway, including lodging accommodations, gift cards for dining and shopping, and passes to attractions.

Last year the Maria G was the first “saltie” to pass under the bridge at 6:48 a.m. on April 15.

You can submit your guess by visiting visitduluth.com/firstship before midnight on March 24.