Girl Scout Cookie Season Comes to the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.– Well it’s that time of year again, Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and people all over the Northland are stocking up on the tasty snacks.

But where do those cookies come from and how does it benefit girls in the Northland?

Every year the Duluth area girl scouts look for a temporary home in the Twin Ports to store their cookies. This year they have found one in West Duluth.

Girl Scout leaders say the location is top secret so no one breaks into the cookie stash.

When it comes to selling cookies, the girl scouts get to practice concepts such as marketing and math. The money raised selling cookies helps send them to activities such as Girl Scout camp and other opportunities where they continue learning while also just enjoying being a kid.

“I’ve never ridden a horse until i got into Girl Scout camp. And like, I’ve gotten to know more people,” said Lila, a member of Girl Scout Troop #4036.

But how do these treats get here? Pallets of cookies are transported to Duluth from the distribution center in South Dakota.

Organizers say it’s nice to have a space with lots of room for storage, such as unused warehouses or department stores that’s also in a convenient location. They hope to someday have a more permanent space for cookie storage.

The 2020 Girl Scout cookie season started in February and will keep going into March as well.