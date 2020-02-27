Happy Birthday, Ludwig! Celebrate Saturday With The DSSO

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is Hosting a Concert Saturday, February 29, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra (DSSO) is thrilled to be presenting a concert centered on Beethoven turning 250 this year.

The concert on Saturday, February 29 will begin with the continuation of The Beethoven Project in collaboration with Minnesota Public Radio, featuring the performance and recording of Symphony No. 2.

DSSO Music Director Dirk Meyer said Beethoven composed this piece as his hearing began to deteriorate, a time of despair and suicidal thoughts for the young composer. He says despite this, Symphony No. 2 is a joyous and happy work.

It is believed that Beethoven may have found solace from his despair through the process of composing this work.

Fellow composer Hector Berlioz even remarked, “this Symphony is smiling throughout,” – a testament to Beethoven’s endless optimism and compositional genius.

The Orchestra welcomes the DSSO Chorus on stage for the second half of the performance which begins with Johannes Brahms’ Schicksalslied, or Song of Destiny.

Ticket prices start at $22 and are available for the best deal through the DSSO Box Office located at 130 West Superior Street Suite LL2-120, or by calling 218-623-DSSO (3776).

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the DECC Ticket Office located at 350 Harbor Drive.

Student and military tickets are available for $10 with a valid ID.

Click here for more information regarding the DSSO.