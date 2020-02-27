High Water Levels In The Great Lakes Could Delay Shipping

Lake to lake shipping is not expected to be impacted in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn. – High lake levels on Lake Ontario are pushing back the start of the international shipping season.

The lake’s locks will now open in April rather than the end of March.

In the Twin Ports, officials tell us the delay is not expected to have any short term impacts on the Duluth-Superior port.

Although, potential high water levels on Lake Superior could bring up the question of the reliability of the seaway.

“Cargo owners and companies that ship cargo want reliability. It’s crucial to their business,” said Director of Communications and Marketing Jayson Hron. “Delays like this can threaten reliability and make those cargo owners look to other routes to move their cargo.”

Lake to lake shipping is not expected to be impacted in the Twin Ports.

That season is set to begin with the opening of the Soo Locks on March 25th.