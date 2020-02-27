Prep Girls Basketball: Cardinals, Panthers Move On to Section 7A Quarterfinals

The Cromwell-Wright and South Ridge girls basketball teams each earned home wins to keep their respective seasons alive.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Senior guard Taya Hakamaki led the way with 22 points as the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team defeated Northeast Range 65-8 Thursday night in the first round of the Section 7A playoffs.

The Cardinals move on to face South Ridge, who defeated Floodwood 51-47 behind 16 points from eighth-grader Svea Snickers. That game will take place Saturday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.