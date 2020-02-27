UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Meet Bemidji State (Again) in the WCHA Quarterfinals

The Bulldogs will face the Beavers in the WCHA quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will open their playoff run with a very familiar opponent.

The Bulldogs will face Bemidji State in the WCHA quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons. But the gameplan will be the same as its been for the past few weeks: playing defense at a high level.

“Once we came back from the break, that was something that we talked about, just being more difficult to play against in the d-zone. We have the goal-scorers. We like to play offense. We like to use our speed. But that doesn’t matter if you can’t defend well. And when you have one of the best goalies in the country, you got to play well in front of her,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop for Game 1 Friday night is set for 7:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.