UMD’s Brandon Myer Named NSIC Player of the Year

Freshman Drew Blair was named to the NSIC Second Team while senior Alex Illikainen earned an honorable mention.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD senior forward Brandon Myer has been named NSIC Player of the Year, the conference announced Thursday morning.

The Superior native is wrapping up a stellar season with the Bulldogs, ranking second in the conference in scoring and third in rebounds. Along the way, Myer became the all-time leading scorer in program history and the only Bulldog ever to score 2,000 career points. The senior won the NSIC North Division Player of the Week Award five times, including the last three weeks of the regular season. He is the eighth Bulldog to receive the honor and the first since Jason Schneeweis in 2003.

Freshman Drew Blair was named to the NSIC Second Team while senior Alex Illikainen earned an honorable mention.