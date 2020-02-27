UMD’s Brooke Olson Named NSIC Offensive POTY, Mandy Pearson Earns Coach of the Year Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team took home two of the four major awards from the NSIC as sophomore forward Brooke Olson was named Offensive Player of the Year and Mandy Pearson was named Coach of the Year.

In her fifth year leading the team, Pearson helped the Bulldogs win the NSIC regular season title for the first time since 2003 and finish undefeated at home for the first time since 2000. This is UMD’s first Coach of the Year Award win since Karen Stromme did it in 1999.

Olson finished the regular season ranked fifth in the NSIC in scoring and fourth in field goal percentage. She also helped anchor the top defense in the conference.

Katie Stark and Sarah Grow earned All-NSIC Second Team distinction, as well as being named to the All-Defensive Team.