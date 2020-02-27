UMD’s Jackson Cates “Out For A While”, Bulldogs Turn to Noah Cates to Fill Void at Center

The Bulldogs will travel to Colorado College this weekend for their final road trip of the regular season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team have two more weeks in the regular season and are looking to close it out strong. But they’ll have to do it without one of their top guys for the foreseeable future.

According to head coach Scott Sandelin, Center Jackson Cates will be “out for a while” after suffering an upper body injury this past weekend at Western Michigan. The plan now is for his younger brother Noah to step in as the Bulldogs’ top-line center and Sandelin says he has no reservations about the move.

“I think for him sometimes on the wing you get a little more freedom to do some things and at center, you got to probably be a little bit more disciplined. But other than that, I don’t see any major adjustments. The beauty of him is he doesn’t care where he plays. He can play left wing. He can play right wing. He can play center. He’s played them all here,” Sandelin said.

Puck drop set for 8:37 p.m. central time.