UWS Suspends Study Abroad Program in South Korea
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin – Superior announced Thursday that they are suspending the Study Abroad Program in South Korea due to Coronavirus concerns.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Maria Cuzzo, issued a statement saying:
Upon reviewing the growing numbers of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in South Korea, the University of Wisconsin-Superior has suspended its study abroad program in Wonju, South Korea for the semester. Two students were slated to participate in this program; one will return to their home today and the other hasn’t left for South Korea yet and will remain in the United States.
This decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its recommendation to avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.
While there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wonju, we take our students’ safety and well-being seriously and are acting out of an abundance of caution. The UW-Superior Emergency Response Team and UW System continue to monitor this situation.