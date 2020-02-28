Coronavirus Impacts Local Study Abroad Programs

Universities in the area have postponed study abroad programs because of the coronavirus.

DULUTH, Minn. – Officials say students are still interested in study abroad programs even as the virus spreads.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag, so students are still inquiring about study abroad programs. I’m sure that a lot of students are re-calibrating where their student abroad destinations might take them,” said Karl Markgraf, the Chief International Officer and Director International Programs and Services at UMD.

UMD students studying abroad to both China and South Korea have been brought back to the United States. The University of Minnesota system has canceled study abroad programs in both countries. Those are the only two nations impacted by University of Minnesota study abroad closures.

“The coronavirus is having a pretty tremendous impact on all international programs at American universities and colleges. As far as UMD goes, it has impacted a few of our students who have been studying abroad,” said Markgraf.

Professor Chongwon Park was planning to meet faculty at Kyunghee University in Seoul in May but there are now plans to postpone it at the situation there is uncertain.

“The situation is not totally stable yet, but we are planning to postpone it to maybe to October so we’ll see. But it looks like the situation is very dismal in Korea,” said Park, a linguistics professor at UMD.

Park also leads a summer program for international students learning linguistics. Its start is also expected to be delayed due to the virus.

“So today I met with my department head to dismiss the possibility of postponing it to next year or sometime later, we don’t know yet. Again, it’s really hard to tell because it’s rapidly developing,” said Park.

Because of the virus, it is uncertain when study abroad programs will open up again.

According to the Pioneer Press, no one in Minnesota is in quarantine for coronavirus or has tested positive for it.