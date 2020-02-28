Duluth Fire Department Rescues Deer From Lester River

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department came to the rescue of a deer that fell into Lester River Friday afternoon.

The Department’s six engine crew responded to the call of a deer in distress in the river.

Firefighters were able to rescue the deer by throwing a lasso around its neck and pulling it out of the water.

Once the deer was out they wrapped it in an emergency heated blanket to help warm it up.

The deer eventually wandered off on its own.