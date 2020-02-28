Duluth International Airport Contributes Big to Local Economy

DULUTH, Minn.– A new study conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows just how much the Duluth International Airport contributes to the local economy.

The study shows that the airport brings in over $760 million in annual economic activity. It also supports more than 6,000 jobs and provides advantages that help local businesses. Officials say the airport impacts a wide variety of industries in the Duluth area.

“We’ve seen consistent growth. Growth not only in full-time jobs that are positioned at the airport but economic impact and aviation is now a cornerstone of this economy,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director for the Duluth Airport Authority.

The study from MN-DOT provided the annual impact of 126 of Minnesota’s 133 public airports.