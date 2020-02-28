Duluth Police Officer Sustains Minor Injuries in Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth Police officer sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection at Lake Avenue and Superior Street.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Duluth Police Squad.

The officer driving the squad car was taken to St. Luke’s for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

