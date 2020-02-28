Free Cybersecurity Workshop at LSC

Are you prepared for potential cyberhacks?

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you prepared for potential cyberhacks? Instructors at Lake Superior College are making sure students have the skills to prepare themselves. 25 6th through 12th grade participated in a workshop today…learning how to defend themselves on their computers.

LSC hosted the event since 2007.

“Making yourself stronger at your house will stop whatever you get from getting passed onto everyone else so we need a lot more people that have cyber security skills and can defend their own computers as well as other peoples,” said Vickie McLain, Director for Center for Cyber Security.

The workshop is sponsored by the Department o Defense. There is also an all girls workshop that will take place on March 20th.