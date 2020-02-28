House Approves Bill to Ban the Sale of Flavored E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has approved a bill to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.

Lawmakers say the bill will stem a vaping epidemic among young people.

The bill would place new restrictions on the marketing of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

It also would place a new excise tax on nicotine.

The House approved the bill Friday, sending it to the Senate, where approval is considered unlikely.

The Trump administration opposes the bill.

Supporters say the bill provides a comprehensive strategy to reverse a growing teen vaping epidemic.

Manufacturer Juul Labs said in November it was halting U.S. sales of its best-selling, mint-flavored e-cigarettes.