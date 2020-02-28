Minnesota Still Has No Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

(FOX 9) – There remain no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health had sent one case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing this week, but those test results came back negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The new respiratory illness first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. There are now more than 83,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 2,800 deaths.

The U.S. has 60 cases of the illness, but no deaths. Mexico reported Friday that it now has two confirmed cases.

State health officials say it is only a matter of time, however, before Minnesota sees its first case.

MDH is telling people to make a plan now for such things as ensuring you have a few days’ worths of non-perishable food items in case you get sick and have to stay home.