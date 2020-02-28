Physical Therapy to Help Injury or Illness Restricting Daily Tasks

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures we head up the hill to Viverant with Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot. After Merlot’s recent back break in August left her unable to walk, she has been in physical therapy for months getting back on her feet.

Physical therapists teach patients how to prevent or manage their condition so that they will achieve long-term health benefits. PTs examine each individual and develop a plan, using treatment techniques to promote the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability.

In the video above, learn what obstacles Merlot faced and why. Plus, some simple moves to help relieve pain and how dry needling and cupping can loosen your tense muscles after a traumatic injury.

VIVERANT DULUTH offers help with…

PHYSICAL THERAPY: Relieve pain and restore your ability to move with exercise and hands on therapy.

PELVIC HEALTH: Develop control and strength through focused care for your core and pelvic floor.

PILATES: Improve balance, flexibility, strength and posture with this precise, disciplined practice.

PERFORMANCE: Increase strength, agility and function with personalized training to enhance your performance.

