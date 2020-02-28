Pillath, Erickson Shine in Day One of UMAC Indoor Track & Field Finals

The first day of the 2020 UMAC Indoor Track and Field Finals took place in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Day One of the 2020 UMAC Indoor Track and Field Finals took place Friday afternoon at the Marcovich Wellness Center in Superior.

Among the big winners in field events were St. Scholastica’s Lexi Erickson in the high jump and Wisconsin-Superior’s CJ Pillath in the weight throw, where he set a new conference record at 19.01 meters. For a full list of results from the day, click here.