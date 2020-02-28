Power Outages Reported in Cloquet and Surrounding Areas

UPDATE: CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Power says crews were able to restore power to all Cloquet, Carlton, and Perch Lake customers affected by a Friday morning power outage.

A squirrel in the substation was found to be the cause of the outage.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Power says crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in the Cloquet area.

The company tweeted around 11:00 a.m. that there were an estimated 4,800 customers in the Cloquet and surrounding area experiencing outages.

As of 11:25 a.m., the Minnesota Power Outage Map shows there are 6 active outages affecting about 6,500 customers.

Our crews are responding to an outage affecting about 4,800 customers in the Cloquet and surrounding areas. ESTIMATED restoration time is 1:45. Cause of the outage is not yet confirmed. — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) February 28, 2020

The estimated restoration time is 1:45 p.m.

Minnesota Power says they have not yet confirmed the cause of the outage.

You can view the Minnesota Power Outage Map by clicking here.