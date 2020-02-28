Prep Boys Basketball: Eskomos, Greyhounds, Lumberjacks End Regular Season with Wins

Esko and Duluth East would pick up wins at home, while Cloquet got the road win over Proctor.

ESKO, Minn. – In the final night of the regular season for boys basketball, Esko defeated Virginia 84-65. The Eskomos got 33 points from James LaGarde, while the Blue Devils’ Jayden Bernard led all scorers with 36 points.

In other action, Duluth East got the rivalry home win over Duluth Denfeld 98-64 and Cloquet got the road win over Proctor 52-48.