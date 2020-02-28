Semi Tips Over on Highway 2 in Cloquet

1/2 (courtesy: Cloquet Area Fire District)

2/2 (courtesy: Cloquet Area Fire District)

CLOQUET, Minn. – Multiple agencies responded to reports of a semi that had tipped over on Highway 2 Friday morning.

According to a post on the Cloquet Area Fire District’s Facebook page, the accident happened around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 2 at Highway 33.

The semi had tipped over and spilled a load of lime on the highway.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

CAFD crews were able to contain leaking fluids and control traffic.

Crews remain on the scene to assist with cleanup.