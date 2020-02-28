Superior YMCA Hosting Community Clothing Drive

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Happening now through March 11, the Superior YMCA is looking to collect donations of new or gently used clothing for those in need in the Twin Ports.

The Superior YMCA is hosting a drive called Clothing our Community.

They are seeking clothing donations for the drive to then be distributed for free to anyone, regardless of economic status at an event on Sunday, March 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Items they’re looking for can be infant to adult sizes.

Monetary donations are also being collected, which will then be used by staff at Superior YMCA to purchase new clothes to be donated.

Clothing items can be donated and brought to the Superior YMCA anytime during business hours now until March 11.

