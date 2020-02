Tigers Girls Basketball Advance to Section Semi-Finals

Northwestern will host Bloomer in the section semi-finals on Saturday.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern girls basketball team continued to dominate on Friday night, getting the 67-39 win over Saint Croix Central in the second round of the playoffs.

The Tigers, who won the Heart O’North Conference for the first time in 21 years, will return to action on Saturday hosting Bloomer in the section semi-finals.