UMD Hosts Third Annual Sustainability Education Summit

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth hosted its third annual Sustainability Education Summit.

It’s an opportunity for professionals and students to share ideas.

They also learn how the topic of sustainability could be incorporated into classes.

UMD’s Sustainability Coordinator says it’s important to have these discussions to help give a better understanding of the topic, which often can impact our daily lives.

“It’s not just recycling, it’s not just saving energy. It’s all of those things. It’s the interactions with each other as human beings,” said Joanna Korpi. “It’s not just the environment. It’s the way we spend our money. It’s about finding how those things can be explored further.”

The Sustainability Education Summit was held all across the University of Minnesota system.