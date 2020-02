UMD Men’s Hockey Take Down Colorado College

The Bulldogs would double up CC with a big road win.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Four different goal-scorers would find the back of the net as the UMD men’s hockey team knocked off Colorado College 4-2 Friday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Cole Koepke, Tanner Laderoute, Dylan Samberg and Scott Perunovich all scored for the Bulldogs as they go for the series sweep Saturday night.