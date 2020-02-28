UMD Women’s Hockey Needs Overtime to Dispatch Bemidji State

The Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Maggie Flaherty would score her first goal of the season in overtime as the UMD women’s hockey team got the win over Bemidji State 2-1 in the first round of the WCHA playoffs.

Gabbie Hughes would score the other goal for the Bulldogs while Maddie Rooney finished with 19 saves on the night. UMD will look for the sweep Satuday night at Amsoil Arena.