12th Annual Women’s Expo Held at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– Today at the DECC, women of the Northland came together for the 12th annual Duluth Women’s Expo.

The expo included everything from education to fashion to healthcare and more. This year there was no admission fee but there was a suggested donation of five dollars. The money from the donations goes directly to Safe Haven women’s shelter in Duluth. Those involved say it’s a great way to give to women and families in need.

“Safe Haven provides them safe shelter but also all the basic necessities in life that many of us take for granted on a day-to-day basis,” said Tracy Lundeen, Event Producer for the Duluth Women’s Expo.

Nearly 100 percent of the money raised at the expo will go to safe haven along with donated supplies like toothpaste and shampoo.