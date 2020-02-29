Hermantown Boys Hockey Earns No. 3 Seed in Class A State Tournament

The Hawks will play the Monticello Moose on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, marking the third straight state tournament these two teams will play each other.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With all section finals in the books, the brackets and seedings for class A and AA were released on Saturday morning.

After a one year hiatus, Hermantown earned the No. 3 seed after winning the section 7A title on Wednesday. Hermantown will open the state tournament on Wednesday against unseeded Monticello in the quarterfinals. Puck drop at the Xcel Energy Center is set for 1:00 p.m.

This is the third straight state tournament that the Hawks and Moose will meet. Hermantown won the meeting in the quarterfinals two years ago and got the 4-3 double overtime win over Monticello in 2017 to win the class A state championship.