Lake Superior Zoo Hosts Event for Australian Wildfire Relief

DULUTH, Minn.– Wildfires have devastated Australia this year, killing at least 25 people and nearly 500 million animals. The Lake Superior Zoo and a local artist are doing what they can to help.

Today the zoo hosted leap into action bringing awareness to the wildfires and collecting donations for Zoo Victoria’s Wildlife Emergency Fund.

The event centered around sharpie art where a wildfire-themed picture was being created. That will be donated to Zoo Victoria as well.

“I think every little bit helps, every little bit helps,” said sharpie artist Brad Vanderbrook. “I mean it’s fire, things are being burned up. These animals are in trouble. They need some help and the people that are helping them need help.”

The artist’s work was also displayed on t-shirts sold in the zoo’s gift shop. Part of those proceeds will go to the emergency fund as well.