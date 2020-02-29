Prep Girls Basketball: Hilltoppers, Blue Devils Advance in Section 7AA; Hawks, Bluejackets to Meet in Section 7AAA Final

Duluth Marshall, Virginia, Hermantown and Hibbing are all advancing in their respective section playoffs.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown was home to the section 7AA girls basketball quarterfinals on Saturday which saw Virginia pull off a huge upset, hanging on in the final seconds to take down the defending section champions Proctor 59-57.

In a quarterfinal game between two of the top teams in class AA, Grace Kirk scored 30 points as Duluth Marshall got the 62-60 win over Mesabi East. Merlea Mrozik finished with 11 points for the Hilltoppers.

In other 7AA games, Pequot Lakes got the 58-36 win over Crosby-Ironton while Esko got the 80-31 win over Moose Lake-Willow River. Pequot Lakes will play Virginia, while Duluth Marshall will play Esko in the next round. The section semi-finals will be Wednesday at Romano Gym.

In section 7AAA, Hermantown used a big second half to get the 60-46 win over Grand Rapids while defending section champions Hibbing got the 52-46 win over Princeton. The Hawks and Bluejackets will play in the section final on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld.