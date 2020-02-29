Racers Gear Up For Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.– The 44th annual Grandma’s Marathon is getting closer. This morning, runners had a chance to prepare for the race.

Today’s gear-up was sponsored by Essentia health.

It started with about 70 runners taking part in a group run. This year, Grandma’s decided to host a watch party for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

Those involved say that it’s a no-brainer to pair the two events.

“We thought it just made total sense because of how many fast times we’ve been seeing from the runners produced here in Duluth, that why not roll it in to have a big viewing party,” said Mandy Peterson, Marketing/Public Relations Director For Grandma’s Marathon.

This year is the 44th annual marathon. Organizers are already preparing for the 45th anniversary of the event scheduled for 2021.