Rice Lake Boys Hockey Defeats Hayward for WIAA D2 Section Title

Cole Asp and Blake Loder scored the two goals for the Hurricanes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Hayward boys hockey team battled back in the first period, scoring two goals in the final 70 seconds to make it a one-goal game, but Rice Lake would prove to be too much, getting the 7-2 win.

Rice Lake scored the first two goals, before Hayward got on the board. The Warriors responded before the Hurricanes added one more to make it 3-2 after one. Rice Lake added another in the second and then finished things off in the third to advance to the state tournament.