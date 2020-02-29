Saints Men’s Basketball Season Ends in UMAC Title Game

St. Scholastica ends the season 15-13 (10-6 UMAC).

MANKATO, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team led by six at the half and led early for most of the second half, but Bethany Lutheran battled back and took the lead late to get the 92-82 win to clinch the UMAC championship and end the Saints’ season.

Jack Silgen led the Saints with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Jarod Wilken finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Collin Anderson finished with 16 points. Anderson leaves as the fifth leading scorer in program history.

St. Scholastica ends the season 15-13 (10-6 UMAC).