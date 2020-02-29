UMD Men’s Hockey Uses Big Second Period to Sweep Colorado College

Justin Richards, Nick Swaney, Luke Loheit, Noah Cates, Quinn Olson and Jade Miller all scored for the Bulldogs while Hunter Shepard finished with 27 saves.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team scored four goals in the second period to get the 6-1 win over Colorado College and sweep its final road series of the regular season.

UMD improves to 20-10-2 overall (15-5-2 NCHC), marking the fourth straight year the Bulldogs have reached the 20-win mark, and is they 10th time they’ve done so under head coach Scott Sandelin. The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season at home next weekend against St. Cloud State, with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.