UMD Women’s Hockey Falls in Four Overtimes to Bemidji State in WCHA Quarterfinals Game Two

The game was the longest ever in UMD program history and longest in WCHA postseason history.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second night in a row, the WCHA quarterfinal game between No. 9 Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State needed overtime, but this one would need four overtimes as the Beavers get the 2-1 win to take the second game of the series. The game marks the longest game ever in UMD program history and longest in WCHA postseason history.

Gabbie Hughes scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Reece Hunt scored both goals for the Beavers. Lauren Bench made 70 saves for the Beavers while Maddie Rooney finished with 59.

UMD and Bemidji State will now play game three on Sunday for a trip to the WCHA Final Face-off. Puck drop from AMSOIL Arena is set for 4:07 p.m.