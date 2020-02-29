Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball Falls to Vikings in UMAC Title Game

The Wisconsin-Superior women's basketball team's season ends at the hands of Bethany Lutheran for the second year in a row.

MANKATO, Minn. – For the second year in a row, the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team was unable to contain Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC title game, as the Vikings held on late for the 64-58 win to end the Yellowjackets’ season.

Mackenzie Kmecik led the Yellowjackets with 14 points while Emily Carpenter finished with 11 points. Eva Reinertsen, in her final game as a Yellowjacket, finished with nine points.

UWS finishes the season 18-9 (13-3 UMAC).