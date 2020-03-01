Bringing Home the Bacon at Baconfest

Event raises money for church mission trips.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown Community Church was packed with meat lovers for their 6th annual Baconfest.

Baconfest raises money for mission trips form the church. Every year they go to California and Ireland, partnering with local churches in those areas.

Baconfest included a bacon-eating contest, and People’s Choice Award for their favorite bacon-centered dish, which there were many according to organizers.

“It’s pretty much the best day ever if you like bacon,” said Family Life Pastor Kelcie Johnson. “Cause you get to eat a lot of different kinds of bacon we have like bacon cookies, bacon ice cream, we’ve had a bacon canoli win one time, this year we had bacon-wrapped pineapple.”

“It’s definitely not a day to be on a diet.”

Every year the event raises about a $1,000-$2,000 for mission trips.