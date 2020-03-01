Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Tops Wolves to Advance to NSIC Tournament Semifinals

Ann Simonet finished with a career-high 28 points as the UMD women held off Northern State in the NSIC quarterfinals.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Junior guard Ann Simonet finished with a career-high 28 points as the No. 1 seed Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team held off Northern State 79-71 on Sunday afternoon in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals.

Simonet also chipped in with eight rebounds while Brooke Olson finished with 16 points and Payton Kahl finished with nine points. The Bulldogs shot just over 42 percent from the field during the game.

UMD will play Minnesota State in the NSIC Tournament semifinals on Monday at 5:30 p.m.