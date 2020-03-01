Glik’s to Open in Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – The Miller Hill Mall announced Sunday that Glik’s will be opening there in April.

The boutique store will be designed for women only with fashion, footwear and accessories.

Glik’s will be located between Center Court and Caribou Coffee.

The nearest Glik’s stores in the Northland are in Hayward and Grand Rapids. The first store opened in 1897 in St. Louis, Missouri. There are now more than 60 locations in 11 states.

Glik’s will be hosting a job fair at the mall on Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more details, people are asked to email sharlaevans@gliks.com.