Models Hit the Runway at Women’s Expo Fashion Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people packed the DECC this weekend for the annual Women’s Expo, and the fashion show was another hit.

Former B105 radio personality Cathy Kates and FOX 21’s Dan Hanger emceed the show again this year featuring fashion designs from local retailers.

FOX 21’s Alexandra Burnley and Brittney Merlot were some of the models hitting the runway to show off spring fashions.

Alan Johnson Photography captured the fun moments on stage.

Donations collected at the door of the Women’s Expo will benefit Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center.