Spring Running Preparations Underway at Duluth Running Company

They are starting to see runners visiting the store wanting to make sure their shoes and apparel are ready for the upcoming season.

DULUTH, Minn. – With all the nice weather and race season right around the corner, the Duluth Running Company is starting to see business pick up.

They also recommend people start getting their nutrition on track for races like 5K’s and marathons.

The running company spoke about dressing for runs with Duluth’s changing temperatures.

“You want to have a good base layer, you want to have a good mid-layer, and then a good shell so when it’s really cold outside you want to wear that shell but for mornings like this and when it gets a little bit warmer you really just want either a really warm baselayer or a base layer and a mid layer,” said Dayeton Tolle, the sales association, Duluth Running Company.

Grandma’s Marathon is just 110 days away so runners are busy gearing up for that on June 20, 2020.