UMD Women’s Hockey Takes Down Bemidji State to Advance to WCHA Final Face-Off

Anna Klein, Sydney Brodt, Mannon McMahon and Kylie Hanley all scored for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Unlike the first two games, no overtime was needed on Sunday afternoon as the No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the second period to get the 4-1 win over Bemidji State to win the series and advance to the WCHA Final Face-Off.

Anna Klein gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead after one, then Sydney Brodt, Mannon McMahon and Kylie Hanley all scored within the first 6:09 of the second to make it 4-0. The Beavers got on the board late in the second but Maddie Rooney blocked the other 17 shots to seal the win.

UMD earned the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 seed Wisconsin on Saturday at 2:07 p.m. at Ridder Arena in the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinals.