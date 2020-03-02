Deep-Winter Donation Drive Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – As the spring thaw nears, the need for those winter clothing continues with these chilly temperatures. And now the deep-winter donation drive has kicked off!

The drive helps Life House and CHUM with collecting items during a period of historically low donations. Locations for the donation boxes include the Greater Downtown Council/Chamber of Commerce, Fryberger Law Firm and Duluth Family YMCA.

“Even if you’re not a person who gets affected by homelessness, our community as a whole tends to be more willing to reach out and help people who are,” said Brittany Lind, the co-producer of the drive.

The drive will run through March 31st and is being organized by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.