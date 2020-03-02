DTA Launches New Free Downtown Bus Line

The Duluth Transit Authority has launched it’s new free bus route servicing downtown.

The new circulator, known as the “DuLooper” will run every 15 minutes…

It will travel from 10th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West between Michigan Street and Superior Street.

The hope for the new service is to give more people better access to downtown especially as the construction season quickly approaches.

“We know that it’s going to be a lot, not only the Superior Street Reconstruction but also the medical district construction. There will be a lot of different projects going on. This will make it easy for people to hop on the “DuLooper” without ever getting in the cars,” said The Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes.

The free bus route will only run Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.