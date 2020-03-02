Duluth Cross Country Ski Club Hosting Year-End Event

Tour DuLuth Ski Fest is Happening Saturday, March 7, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Cross-County Ski Club is gearing up to host its year-end celebration, the Tour Duluth Ski Fest on Saturday, March 7.

The event features all-day/all-evening ski events around the city of Duluth.

Schedule of Events:

9:00 a.m. – Lester-Amity Chalet open with doughnuts and coffee

All day – Ski Duluth’s Trail System – The more the merrier (carpool if possible) and capture photos at as many Duluth trails as possible, or just share a photo of your favorite trail of the day.

You’re invited to tag Duluth Cross Country Ski Club on Facebook and Instagram and include hashtags #TourDuLuth2020 #DXC.

Your photos will be shared at the Dinner slideshow that night.

Kid’s Carnival 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Lester-Amity Chalet, Fun on skis!

There will be jumps, obstacles and games to keep kids moving on their skis. A campfire will be roaring for roasting hot dogs and s’mores.

5:00 p.m. – Registration Marshall School

5:30 p.m. – Dinner

6:30 p.m. – Annual meeting of the membership with remarks by Dan Maki, Board President, and Annual Awards

7:30 p.m. – Bonfire and sledding at Marshall

Dinner will be catered by Duluth Grill. It’s free for members of Duluth XC, $10 for non-members, $5 for non-member kids.

Click here for more information about the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club.