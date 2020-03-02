Duluth Police Officer Pleads Guilty to DWI

DULUTH, Minn.-A Duluth police officer has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say off-duty officer Daryl Diver, 49, was stopped by Duluth Police on October 28th around 10:00 p.m. for ‘driving conduct consistent with signs of impairment.’

He’s now being sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to fourth degree driving while impaired. A 90-day jail sentence was stayed for the probation.

Duluth Police previously said he had been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested. He has since gone back on duty according to police leadership.