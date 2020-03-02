Duluth Public Library Remembers Dr. Seuss on Read Across America Day

The Duluth Public Library said many schools in the area have full day-long events encouraging kids to get interested in reading.

DULUTH, Minn. – Read Across America Day occurs each year on March 2, which also happens to be Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Libraries say Dr. Seuss continues to be on the popular list of books parents want to introduce to their kids.

“We just want to encourage kids to develop their imaginations, they can have creativity when they read, it helps develop concentration for kids it’s just really important all-around to develop them as they go forward in school and in life,” said Heidi Harrison, senior tech of youth services at the Duluth Public Library.

Harrison also says it is important for kids to see their parents reading to foster a love of it in their kids.